Sam Nombe has scored once in seven appearances for MK Dons so far this season

Luton Town have signed MK Dons forward Sam Nombe on a season-long loan deal, with "intent and option" for a permanent transfer.

The 21-year-old has made 46 appearances for the Dons since his debut in 2017, scoring six goals.

The Hatters have also brought in midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on a season-long loan deal from Leicester.

Dewsbury-Hall, 22, spent time on loan with Blackpool last season and becomes Luton's seventh signing of the window.

