Micah Obiero: Carlisle United sign Huddersfield Town forward on loan

Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Micah Obiero
Micah Obiero is yet to make a senior first-team appearance for the Terriers

Carlisle United have signed 19-year-old forward Micah Obiero on loan from Huddersfield Town until January.

Obiero has been with the Terriers since the 2016-17 season after joining their academy from Leyton Orient.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech told the club website: "Micah is a forward that Huddersfield have high hopes for.

"You'd probably class him as a wide attacker, but he is comfortable playing anywhere across the front of the pitch or just in behind."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC