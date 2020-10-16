Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Micah Obiero is yet to make a senior first-team appearance for the Terriers

Carlisle United have signed 19-year-old forward Micah Obiero on loan from Huddersfield Town until January.

Obiero has been with the Terriers since the 2016-17 season after joining their academy from Leyton Orient.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech told the club website: "Micah is a forward that Huddersfield have high hopes for.

"You'd probably class him as a wide attacker, but he is comfortable playing anywhere across the front of the pitch or just in behind."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.