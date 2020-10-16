Brice Ntambwe and Laurence Bilboe: Oldham Athletic sign midfielder and goalkeeper
Last updated on .From the section Oldham
Oldham Athletic have signed midfielder Brice Ntambwe and goalkeeper Laurence Bilboe on free transfers.
Both players have agreed one-year contracts, with options for a further season with the Latics.
Ntambwe, 27, began his career at Birmingham City and appeared for Macclesfield in the season half of last term, playing 12 times for the Silkmen.
Oldham say former Rotherham and Havant & Waterlooville keeper Bilboe, 22, will "add competition".
