Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Jake Clarke-Salter represented England at youth international level up to the Under-21s

Birmingham City have re-signed centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old also spent last term on loan with the Championship side, making 23 appearances in all competitions.

He has previously gained experience at clubs including Bristol Rovers and Sunderland and has featured in two senior first-team games for Chelsea.

Clarke-Salter is the 11th signing of the window by Birmingham, who are yet to lose in four league games this term.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.