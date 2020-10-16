Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Stephen Walker featured as a substitute seven times in his previous MK Dons loan spell in 2019

MK Dons have completed deadline day moves for Middlesbrough forward Stephen Walker on loan and Blackburn goalkeeper Andrew Fisher on a free transfer.

Walker, 20, returns to the club on a season-long deal, having made seven substitute appearances in the second half of the 2018-19 League Two season.

Fisher, 22, was on loan for the second half of last term but failed to make a first-team appearance.

He started Rovers' EFL Cup first round win against Doncaster this season.

