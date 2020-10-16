Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Melissa Phillips previously spent five years on the University of Pennsylvania's coaching team

Women's Championship side London City Lionesses have named caretaker boss Melissa Phillips as their new head coach.

Phillips replaces former boss Lisa Fallon, who stepped down on 9 October for family reasons, after five games in charge.

Phillips had been assistant to Fallon, who had been finding travelling between Dublin and London difficult.

She told the club website: "I am incredibly humbled by the opportunity."