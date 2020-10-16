Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Cameron Carter-Vickers has played four times for Spurs in cup competitions but never in the Premier League

Bournemouth have signed Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old United States international's move includes a recall option in January.

He has previously spent time on loan away from Spurs at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City and Luton Town.

He played 16 times in the Championship for the Hatters over the second half of last season.

