Millwall

Kenneth Zohore scored eight goals in 20 games for Denmark Under-21s but has not played for the senior national side

Millwall have signed striker Kenneth Zohore on loan until January from Premier League side West Brom.

The Dane, 26, scored 24 goals in 101 games over three years with Cardiff before joining the Baggies last summer.

He netted five times in 20 games as Albion won promotion to the top flight but has not featured for Slaven Bilic's side this season.

"I'm starving for some football. I've been in the Championship years now, so I know what it's all about," he said.

