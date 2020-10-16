Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City have lost twice at home in the Championship so far this season

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman admits the club's start to the season has been "disappointing" but wants a top six spot after their transfer window acquisitions.

Wales's Harry Wilson was among Cardiff's deadline day additions.

The Bluebirds, who reached last season's play-offs, are 16th in the Championship with four points.

"Let's not be diplomatic about our start, I think it's been quite disappointing," he said.

"Although I don't think results really demonstrate some of the football that we've played. I thought against Blackburn we probably saw our best football.

"I'm just hoping that with these changes the team will gel a little bit better than they have in the past. We'll be very disappointed if this team isn't in the top six by January.

"Of course we have ambition. We wouldn't be doing what we're doing at the moment. I hope the fans can see this club has ambition and intent."

Vincent Tan (left) took over Cardiff in 2010 and appointed Mehmet Dalman (right) as Chairman in 2014

Wales forward Wilson has joined on a season-long loan from Liverpool, goalkeeper Dillon Phillips from Charlton with Cardiff closing in on Leicester's Filip Benkovic.

Manager Neil Harris had already added Wales striker Kieffer Moore, winger Sheyi Ojo and defender Jordi Osei-Tutu to his squad before a busy transfer deadline day.

Dalman said football was facing a difficult time financially and added that club owner Vincent Tan "deserved a lot of credit" for his backing during the transfer window.

"Without his support we could not have got these things over the line," Dalman said.

"At the end of the day he writes the cheques and I'm very grateful to him for that.

"He gets really involved. He has really strong views and I think he was very pleased by the transactions we carried out.

Dalman said the loan acquisition of Wilson was "really good business" but added that reports of a £1.2m loan fee was "nowhere near the mark."

"We're thrilled to have him on board," Dalman told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"If you look at our forward line at the moment, it's not a bad one. You could argue it's one of the best attacking formations that we could potentially have in the Championship.

"It's not just bringing one player in, it's the shape of the team that looking very different and Neil Harris is executing his strategy and his philosophy and we're here to support.

Defender Aden Flint has joined fellow Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the rest of the season.

Dalman said Flint has been allowed to join the Hillsborough club in order to play regular first team football, having not featured for Cardiff since before lockdown in March.

"He's very happy with the club and with the team and he enjoys it but he wants playing time," Dalman added.

"It's our responsibility to give him that so when the opportunity came, both the player and the club thought that it was a good idea to do that and we did.

"That's a good thing, he'll get some playing time there so we're very pleased for him."