French Ligue 1
NîmesNîmes0PSGParis Saint Germain0

Nîmes v Paris Saint Germain

European Football

Line-ups

Nîmes

  • 30Reynet
  • 21Burner
  • 5Landre
  • 26Miguel
  • 15Paquiez
  • 8DeauxBooked at 6mins
  • 18Cubas
  • 12Fomba
  • 7Eliasson
  • 25Roux
  • 20Ripart

Substitutes

  • 3Meling
  • 4Martinez
  • 11Ahlinvi
  • 13Aribi
  • 16Lionel Dias
  • 27Denkey
  • 28Koné
  • 29Alakouch
  • 33Ludivin Majouga

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 24Florenzi
  • 22Diallo
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Bakker
  • 27Gueye
  • 8ParedesSubstituted forHerreraat 11'minutes
  • 12Rafinha
  • 19Sarabia
  • 18Kean
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 16Rico
  • 21Herrera
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 33Kapo
  • 34Simons
  • 35Rodríguez
  • 36Ruiz-Atil
  • 37Fadiga
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamNîmesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Leandro Paredes because of an injury.

  3. Post update

    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Deaux (Nîmes).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.

  6. Booking

    Lucas Deaux (Nîmes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Deaux (Nîmes).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Niclas Eliasson (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gaetan Paquiez (Nîmes) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niclas Eliasson (Nîmes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Deaux.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 16th October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rennes7430158715
2Lille642092714
3PSG7412123913
4Lens6411106413
5Montpellier6312128410
6Monaco631298110
7Saint-Étienne631287110
8Nice631278-110
9Bordeaux62316249
10Nîmes72329729
11Marseille62317709
12Brest63031012-29
13Angers6303714-79
14Lyon61417527
15Metz62136607
16Nantes612369-35
17Lorient6114913-44
18Strasbourg6105413-93
19Reims6024510-52
20Dijon7025414-102
View full French Ligue 1 table

