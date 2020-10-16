Nîmes v Paris Saint Germain

Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Nîmes
- 30Reynet
- 21Burner
- 5Landre
- 26Miguel
- 15Paquiez
- 8DeauxBooked at 6mins
- 18Cubas
- 12Fomba
- 7Eliasson
- 25Roux
- 20Ripart
- 3Meling
- 4Martinez
- 11Ahlinvi
- 13Aribi
- 16Lionel Dias
- 27Denkey
- 28Koné
- 29Alakouch
- 33Ludivin Majouga
PSG
- 1Navas
- 24Florenzi
- 22Diallo
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Bakker
- 27Gueye
- 8ParedesSubstituted forHerreraat 11'minutes
- 12Rafinha
- 19Sarabia
- 18Kean
- 7Mbappé
- 16Rico
- 21Herrera
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- 33Kapo
- 34Simons
- 35Rodríguez
- 36Ruiz-Atil
- 37Fadiga
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Leandro Paredes because of an injury.
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Deaux (Nîmes).
Attempt missed. Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.
Lucas Deaux (Nîmes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Deaux (Nîmes).
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Niclas Eliasson (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gaetan Paquiez (Nîmes) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Niclas Eliasson (Nîmes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Deaux.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.