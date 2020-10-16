Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Jack Butland is the sixth England international to play for Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park - joining Martin Kelly, Gary Cahill, Nathaniel Clyne, Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace have signed Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland on a three-year deal for £1m.

Butland stayed with Stoke after relegation from the Premier League in 2018 and his contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

The 27-year-old was given his England debut by Palace boss Roy Hodgson in 2012 and has gone on to win nine caps.

Meanwhile, keeper Angus Gunn has joined the Potters from Southampton on a season-long loan.

Gunn cost the Saints £13.5m when he joined them from Manchester City in 2018.

However, the England Under-21 keeper lost his place after the crushing 9-0 home defeat by Leicester just under 12 months ago and has only featured in FA Cup ties since.

Butland was understudy to Jordan Pickford for England at the 2018 World Cup but lost his number one spot at Stoke to Wales goalkeeper Adam Davies this season.

He will battle with Vicente Guaita and Wayne Hennessey for a first-team place at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson said: "I am aware that his last spell at Stoke hasn't been the happiest one for him but I sincerely believe that with his qualities, coming to a new club will enable him to resurrect his career and show once again what a good goalkeeper he is."

Although the transfer window closed on 5 October for Premier League clubs to sign players from abroad, they were allowed to conduct business with Football League teams until 17:00 BST on Friday.

