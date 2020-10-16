Last updated on .From the section Football

Ballymena's Josh Kelly was sent-off late in the first half

Kofi Balmer headed the only goal in the 27th minute as Ballymena United beat Coleraine 1-0 in the opening match of the 2020/21 Irish Premiership.

The victory was only Ballymena's fourth in 20 visits to their derby rivals, and was achieved despite the dismissal of Josh Kelly just before half-time.

Kelly got a straight red card for a late tackle on Stewart Nixon.

Recent on-loan arrival Trai Hume pulled off a great goal-line clearance for Ballymena in the second half

Coleraine v Ballymena: Watch full match on iPlayer

Hume, loaned out by Linfield, blocked Josh Carson's goal-bound follow-up after James McLaughlin's shot had struck the near post.

Stephen Lowry also blasted a good chance over on what proved to be a frustrating night for last season's Premiership runners-up.

Coleraine unsuccessfully appealed for a penalty, claiming Nixon had been pushed over in the box.

Balmer's goal was a firm back-post header from the edge of the six-yard box after Steven McCullough had delivered a good corner from the right.

Kelly's dismissal came in the 43rd minute, referee Andrew Davey producing a red card when most seemed to be anticipating a yellow.