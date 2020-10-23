Championship
CardiffCardiff City15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th October 2020

  • WatfordWatford12:30BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • CoventryCoventry City15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00PrestonPreston North End
  • MillwallMillwall15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • ReadingReading15:00RotherhamRotherham United
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00LutonLuton Town
  • StokeStoke City15:00BrentfordBrentford

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading651081716
2Bristol City6411105513
3Watford641162413
4Bournemouth633095412
5Swansea632174311
6Millwall632174311
7Brentford6312107310
8Norwich631265110
9Huddersfield631256-110
10Stoke62316519
11Middlesbrough62315419
12Luton630356-19
13Cardiff62225508
14Blackburn621312757
15Preston62138717
16QPR613267-16
17Rotherham613256-16
18Birmingham613234-16
19Coventry6123610-45
20Nottm Forest712449-55
21Derby7115311-84
22Barnsley603359-43
23Wycombe6006113-120
24Sheff Wed6222550-4
View full Championship table

Top Stories