Gillingham v Fleetwood Town

Attempt saved. Zech Medley (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 5Tucker
- 3OgilvieBooked at 17mins
- 6Medley
- 10Graham
- 20Robertson
- 17Eccles
- 21O'ConnorSubstituted forMacDonaldat 24'minutes
- 9Samuel
- 15AkindeBooked at 41mins
Substitutes
- 7Willock
- 11Coyle
- 12Walsh
- 14McKenzie
- 16MacDonald
- 23Woods
- 26Maghoma
Fleetwood
- 13Leutwiler
- 2Edwards
- 14Mulgrew
- 4Connolly
- 3Andrew
- 36Matete
- 6Whelan
- 23Finley
- 10Camps
- 17Madden
- 20Saunders
Substitutes
- 7Burns
- 8Duffy
- 9Evans
- 15Coutts
- 19McKay
- 21Cairns
- 32Holgate
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.
Post update
Foul by Callum Connolly (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
John Akinde (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jay Matete (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
Post update
Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
Post update
Attempt missed. Dominic Samuel (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Sam Finley (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
Jordan Graham (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Robertson (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Callum Connolly.
Post update
John Akinde (Gillingham) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jordan Graham.
Post update
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jayson Leutwiler.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dominic Samuel (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.
Post update
Charlie Mulgrew (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Samuel (Gillingham).
Match report to follow.