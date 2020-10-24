League One
GillinghamGillingham0FleetwoodFleetwood Town0

Gillingham v Fleetwood Town

Gillingham

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 5Tucker
  • 3OgilvieBooked at 17mins
  • 6Medley
  • 10Graham
  • 20Robertson
  • 17Eccles
  • 21O'ConnorSubstituted forMacDonaldat 24'minutes
  • 9Samuel
  • 15AkindeBooked at 41mins

  • 7Willock
  • 11Coyle
  • 12Walsh
  • 14McKenzie
  • 16MacDonald
  • 23Woods
  • 26Maghoma

Fleetwood

  • 13Leutwiler
  • 2Edwards
  • 14Mulgrew
  • 4Connolly
  • 3Andrew
  • 36Matete
  • 6Whelan
  • 23Finley
  • 10Camps
  • 17Madden
  • 20Saunders

  • 7Burns
  • 8Duffy
  • 9Evans
  • 15Coutts
  • 19McKay
  • 21Cairns
  • 32Holgate
John Busby

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamFleetwood
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away7

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zech Medley (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Callum Connolly (Fleetwood Town).

  4. Post update

    Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    John Akinde (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Jay Matete (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).

  8. Post update

    Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Samuel (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sam Finley (Fleetwood Town).

  12. Post update

    Jordan Graham (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Robertson (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Callum Connolly.

  15. Post update

    John Akinde (Gillingham) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jordan Graham.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jayson Leutwiler.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dominic Samuel (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.

  19. Post update

    Charlie Mulgrew (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Samuel (Gillingham).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull7601114718
2Ipswich7511146816
3Lincoln City7511125716
4Peterborough7502105515
5Sunderland642071614
6Doncaster6411135813
7Accrington7403910-112
8Portsmouth732296311
9Plymouth7322109111
10Gillingham8323910-111
11Bristol Rovers732289-111
12Charlton631255010
13Fleetwood82248808
14Wimbledon7223910-18
15Crewe62136517
16Northampton7214712-57
17Rochdale7214511-67
18Shrewsbury613245-16
19Swindon7205913-46
20Oxford Utd6204812-46
21Wigan7205511-66
22MK Dons7124811-35
23Blackpool7115612-64
24Burton7115815-74
View full League One table

