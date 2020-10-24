League Two
ExeterExeter City2ScunthorpeScunthorpe United0

Exeter City v Scunthorpe United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 1Ward
  • 30Key
  • 26Sweeney
  • 15Parkes
  • 20PageSubstituted forSparkesat 28'minutes
  • 11Williams
  • 10Collins
  • 29Kite
  • 14Randall
  • 12Bowman
  • 17Jay

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 3Sparkes
  • 7Law
  • 8Taylor
  • 9Seymour
  • 18Fisher
  • 22Lee

Scunthorpe

  • 33Howard
  • 28Hornshaw
  • 25Rowe
  • 6Onariase
  • 38O'Malley
  • 14Green
  • 22Beestin
  • 34Taylor
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 19JarvisBooked at 42mins
  • 45McAtee

Substitutes

  • 2Clarke
  • 9Loft
  • 27Dunnwald-Turan
  • 30Pugh
  • 31Kelsey
Referee:
David Rock

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Randell Williams (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Booking

    Aaron Jarvis (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Jack Sparkes (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Jarvis (Scunthorpe United).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Harry Kite (Exeter City).

  6. Post update

    Aaron Jarvis (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Exeter City 2, Scunthorpe United 0. Matt Jay (Exeter City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Exeter City 1, Scunthorpe United 0. Joel Randall (Exeter City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Jay.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by George Hornshaw.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Scunthorpe United. Mason O'Malley tries a through ball, but Aaron Jarvis is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Joel Randall.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Exeter City. Jack Sparkes replaces Lewis Page because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Page (Exeter City).

  14. Post update

    Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Mark Howard.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Randell Williams (Exeter City) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Tom Parkes.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City).

  19. Post update

    Aaron Jarvis (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Randell Williams (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pierce Sweeney.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge75111841416
2Newport7511105516
3Cheltenham7502125715
4Exeter8431128415
5Harrogate7421115614
6Carlisle741287113
7Morecambe7412914-513
8Salford7331125712
9Forest Green733195412
10Walsall725086211
11Colchester7241108210
12Crawley7313109110
13Port Vale731365110
14Bradford62318629
15Leyton Orient7223810-28
16Grimsby6213710-37
17Tranmere713347-36
18Stevenage712456-15
19Oldham71241015-55
20Bolton7124611-55
21Barrow7043710-34
22Mansfield7043610-44
23Scunthorpe8116316-134
24Southend7025416-122
View full League Two table

Top Stories