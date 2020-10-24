Exeter City v Scunthorpe United

Attempt saved. Randell Williams (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 1Ward
- 30Key
- 26Sweeney
- 15Parkes
- 20PageSubstituted forSparkesat 28'minutes
- 11Williams
- 10Collins
- 29Kite
- 14Randall
- 12Bowman
- 17Jay
Substitutes
- 2Caprice
- 3Sparkes
- 7Law
- 8Taylor
- 9Seymour
- 18Fisher
- 22Lee
Scunthorpe
- 33Howard
- 28Hornshaw
- 25Rowe
- 6Onariase
- 38O'Malley
- 14Green
- 22Beestin
- 34Taylor
- 15Hippolyte
- 19JarvisBooked at 42mins
- 45McAtee
Substitutes
- 2Clarke
- 9Loft
- 27Dunnwald-Turan
- 30Pugh
- 31Kelsey
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Booking
Aaron Jarvis (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Sparkes (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Jarvis (Scunthorpe United).
Foul by Harry Kite (Exeter City).
Post update
Aaron Jarvis (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 2, Scunthorpe United 0. Matt Jay (Exeter City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 1, Scunthorpe United 0. Joel Randall (Exeter City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Jay.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by George Hornshaw.
Offside, Scunthorpe United. Mason O'Malley tries a through ball, but Aaron Jarvis is caught offside.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Joel Randall.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Jack Sparkes replaces Lewis Page because of an injury.
Foul by Lewis Page (Exeter City).
Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Mark Howard.
Attempt saved. Randell Williams (Exeter City) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Tom Parkes.
Foul by Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City).
Aaron Jarvis (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Randell Williams (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pierce Sweeney.
