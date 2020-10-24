Salford City v Crawley Town

SalfordSalford City15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Match report to follow.
From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cambridge
|7
|5
|1
|1
|18
|4
|14
|16
|2
|Newport
|7
|5
|1
|1
|10
|5
|5
|16
|3
|Cheltenham
|7
|5
|0
|2
|12
|5
|7
|15
|4
|Harrogate
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|5
|6
|14
|5
|Exeter
|8
|3
|4
|1
|10
|8
|2
|13
|6
|Carlisle
|7
|4
|1
|2
|8
|7
|1
|13
|7
|Morecambe
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|14
|-5
|13
|8
|Salford
|7
|3
|3
|1
|12
|5
|7
|12
|9
|Forest Green
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|5
|4
|12
|10
|Walsall
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|6
|2
|11
|11
|Colchester
|7
|2
|4
|1
|10
|8
|2
|10
|12
|Crawley
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|9
|1
|10
|13
|Port Vale
|7
|3
|1
|3
|6
|5
|1
|10
|14
|Bradford
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|6
|2
|9
|15
|Leyton Orient
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|8
|16
|Grimsby
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|7
|17
|Tranmere
|7
|1
|3
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|6
|18
|Stevenage
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|19
|Oldham
|7
|1
|2
|4
|10
|15
|-5
|5
|20
|Bolton
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|5
|21
|Scunthorpe
|8
|1
|2
|5
|3
|14
|-11
|5
|22
|Barrow
|7
|0
|4
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|4
|23
|Mansfield
|7
|0
|4
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|4
|24
|Southend
|7
|0
|2
|5
|4
|16
|-12
|2