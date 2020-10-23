Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell1Ross CountyRoss County0

Motherwell v Ross County

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 1CarsonSubstituted forChapmanat 28'minutes
  • 33O'Donnell
  • 7O'Hara
  • 31Gallagher
  • 5McGinley
  • 6Campbell
  • 15Maguire
  • 19Polworth
  • 44Cole
  • 32Watt
  • 99LongBooked at 41mins

Substitutes

  • 8Crawford
  • 9White
  • 11Hastie
  • 24Devine
  • 26Cornelius
  • 27Johnston
  • 28Hussain
  • 29Lang
  • 34Chapman

Ross County

  • 21Doohan
  • 17Charles-Cook
  • 25Donaldson
  • 12Grivosti
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 43Reid
  • 24Paton
  • 11Vigurs
  • 19Lakin
  • 27Stewart
  • 7Gardyne

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 3Tremarco
  • 8Shaw
  • 9Mckay
  • 10O'Connor
  • 14Hylton
  • 18Kelly
  • 22Tillson
  • 46Williamson
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Chris Long tries a through ball, but Devante Cole is caught offside.

  2. Booking

    Chris Long (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Coll Donaldson (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Chris Long (Motherwell).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 1, Ross County 0. Tony Watt (Motherwell) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Nathan McGinley with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Tony Watt.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).

  8. Post update

    Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Josh Reid (Ross County).

  10. Post update

    Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Aaron Chapman replaces Trevor Carson because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harrison Paton.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Gardyne with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barry Maguire (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Devante Cole.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

  17. Post update

    Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Motherwell) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Declan Gallagher following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Tom Grivosti.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Chris Long (Motherwell).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - Sounds

Top Stories