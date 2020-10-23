Kilmarnock v Hibernian

Hand ball by Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock).
Match report to follow.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 23Rogers
- 14Rossi
- 5Broadfoot
- 4DikamonaBooked at 27mins
- 18Waters
- 27Tshibola
- 8Dicker
- 6Power
- 29Burke
- 11Kabamba
- 10Kiltie
Substitutes
- 3Haunstrup
- 7McKenzie
- 9Brophy
- 12Whitehall
- 16Doyle
- 19Pinnock
- 21Mulumbu
- 22Millen
- 32Brindley
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 6McGinn
- 5Porteous
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 10Boyle
- 13Gogic
- 11Newell
- 14Mallan
- 15Nisbet
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 2Gray
- 7Magennis
- 19Gullan
- 20Hallberg
- 22McGinn
- 24McGregor
- 25Doig
- 33Barnes
- 43Elder
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hibernian).
Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).
Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Hibernian 1. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Clévid Dikamona (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Hibernian. Christian Doidge draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Clévid Dikamona (Kilmarnock) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Calum Waters.
Foul by Stephen Mallan (Hibernian).
Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Calum Waters (Kilmarnock).
Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicke Kabamba (Kilmarnock).
Foul by Stephen Mallan (Hibernian).
Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Kilmarnock. Zeno Rossi tries a through ball, but Chris Burke is caught offside.
Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hibernian).