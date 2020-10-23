Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock0HibernianHibernian1

Kilmarnock v Hibernian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

  • 23Rogers
  • 14Rossi
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 4DikamonaBooked at 27mins
  • 18Waters
  • 27Tshibola
  • 8Dicker
  • 6Power
  • 29Burke
  • 11Kabamba
  • 10Kiltie

Substitutes

  • 3Haunstrup
  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Brophy
  • 12Whitehall
  • 16Doyle
  • 19Pinnock
  • 21Mulumbu
  • 22Millen
  • 32Brindley

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 6McGinn
  • 5Porteous
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 10Boyle
  • 13Gogic
  • 11Newell
  • 14Mallan
  • 15Nisbet
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 2Gray
  • 7Magennis
  • 19Gullan
  • 20Hallberg
  • 22McGinn
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Doig
  • 33Barnes
  • 43Elder
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock).

  2. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hibernian).

  3. Post update

    Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

  6. Post update

    Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Hibernian 1. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Booking

    Clévid Dikamona (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Penalty Hibernian. Christian Doidge draws a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Clévid Dikamona (Kilmarnock) after a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Calum Waters.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Mallan (Hibernian).

  12. Post update

    Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Calum Waters (Kilmarnock).

  15. Post update

    Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nicke Kabamba (Kilmarnock).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Mallan (Hibernian).

  18. Post update

    Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Zeno Rossi tries a through ball, but Chris Burke is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hibernian).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories