Liverpool v Sheffield United

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho made nine clearances and four interceptions playing at centre-back against Ajax on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Fabinho looks set to continue deputising for Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool's defence after impressing in the Champions League win at Ajax.

There is still no timescale on Van Dijk's absence with a knee injury, while Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara will be assessed.

Rhian Brewster could make his first Premier League start for Sheffield United on his return to Anfield.

John Fleck and Lys Mousset will both miss around six weeks through injury.

Manager Chris Wilder is already without defender Jack O'Connell, while Max Lowe's Premier League debut was cut short last Sunday after he suffered a concussion.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

With Virgil van Dijk injured, Fabinho played well at centre-back against Ajax on Wednesday night but I think it will be harder for him if he stands in again there on Saturday.

Fabinho will be fine in open play, it is from set-pieces where I'd worry about him. Van Dijk was such a massive influence when it came to defending corners and free-kicks - he basically had a magnet on his head.

Sheffield United will be trying to test Liverpool in those situations, especially with Adrian in goal.

So, I'd back the Blades to score at Anfield and, although I'd back Liverpool to score more, I just think it will be tight.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won three Premier League games in a row against Sheffield United without conceding.

Sheffield United have lost 19 of the past 23 top-flight away meetings since a 2-1 victory in April 1994 (W3, D1).

Liverpool

Liverpool could go three consecutive Premier League matches without a win for the first time since May 2018.

However, the Reds are unbeaten in their past 61 Premier League home games, winning 27 of their last 28 at Anfield. They have scored 162 goals at an average of 2.7 per game during that run, conceding just 40 at 0.7 per game.

Liverpool have conceded 13 goals after five league matches for the first time since 1953.

The 25 goals let in by Liverpool since June's Premier League resumption is the second most of any side, behind Crystal Palace's 26.

Mo Salah has scored 100 goals in 159 games for Liverpool in all competitions. He's the third quickest player to reach the milestone for Liverpool, behind Roger Hunt (144) and Jack Parkinson (153).

Salah and Sadio Mane have scored 10 of Liverpool's 13 Premier League goals this season.

Roberto Firmino has scored only one goal from his last 57 attempts at Anfield.

Sheffield United