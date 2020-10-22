West Ham United v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City's Fernandinho came on as a substitute in the 85th minute in their Champions League opener against Porto but had to be replaced deep into stoppage time

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's new signing Said Benrahma is expected to be among the substitutes.

Michail Antonio is available despite being taken off against Tottenham as a precaution, while fellow forward Sebastien Haller is back after a knock.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho will be out for up to six weeks after he suffered a leg injury against Porto.

Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte have returned to training but manager Pep Guardiola is unsure if they will be fit enough to play.

Nathan Ake could also return, but Gabriel Jesus and Benjamin Mendy remain out.

He last scored in the top flight against Sheffield United on 21 January. It is his second-longest run of league appearances without a goal in European football - he had a 16-match barren run with Atletico Madrid in 2007.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Defeat for West Ham would equal their club record of 10 successive losses against one opponent, set against Arsenal between 2010 to 2015.

Manchester City have won all five of their away matches in all competitions at the London Stadium by an aggregate score of 22-1, scoring at least four times in each.

City have scored in 18 consecutive matches against West Ham in all competitions, dating back to November 2012.

West Ham United

The last time West Ham played Manchester City when they sat above them in the table was in March 2009. The Hammers won that match 1-0.

They have scored 10 goals in their past three Premier League games. The Hammers haven't scored three or more goals in four consecutive league matches since September 1928.

David Moyes' side have scored three or more goals in nine different Premier League matches in 2020, the joint most of any side along with Manchester City.

Moyes has only won more Premier League fixtures as a manager versus Fulham than the 12 he has against Manchester City.

