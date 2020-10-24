Scottish Championship
AlloaAlloa Athletic0DunfermlineDunfermline0

Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 31Willison
  • 8Robertson
  • 2Taggart
  • 25Lynch
  • 3Dick
  • 22Grant
  • 23Murray
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 17Connelly
  • 19Thomson

Substitutes

  • 5Graham
  • 9Buchanan
  • 12Scougall
  • 14Brown
  • 18Malcolm
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Wilson

Dunfermline

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 44Watson
  • 5Murray
  • 3Edwards
  • 16Whittaker
  • 21Murray
  • 15Wilson
  • 23Thomas
  • 10McManus
  • 11Dow

Substitutes

  • 7O'Hara
  • 8Turner
  • 14McCann
  • 19Fenton
  • 20Gill
  • 22Mayo
  • 24McInroy
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match report to follow.

