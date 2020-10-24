Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Comrie.
AlloaAlloa Athletic0DunfermlineDunfermline0
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Comrie.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|6
|2
|Raith Rovers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Dunfermline
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|4
|Ayr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Morton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Queen of Sth
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|7
|Alloa
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|8
|Inverness CT
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|9
|Dundee
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|10
|Arbroath
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0