Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South1Raith RoversRaith Rovers1

Queen of the South v Raith Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 20Ferguson
  • 33Gibson
  • 4BuchananBooked at 9mins
  • 5Obileye
  • 2Nortey
  • 10Shields
  • 6McKee
  • 12McCabe
  • 7Fitzpatrick
  • 16East
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 1Leighfield
  • 8Pybus
  • 9Goss
  • 14Robinson
  • 15McGrory
  • 17Joseph
  • 22Camara Sylla

Raith Rovers

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2TumiltyBooked at 5mins
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 8Hendry
  • 7Armstrong
  • 12Matthews
  • 18Tait
  • 22Ross
  • 9Duku

Substitutes

  • 5Mendy
  • 13Spencer
  • 14Musonda
  • 16Smith
  • 17Thomson
  • 19Mahady
  • 27Coulson
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Gregor Buchanan (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

  2. Post update

    Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Dangerous play by Gregor Buchanan (Queen of the South).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Queen of the South 1, Raith Rovers 1. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Booking

    Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers) Dangerous play by.

  8. Post update

    Penalty Queen of the South. Euan East Dangerous play by.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Queen of the South 0, Raith Rovers 1. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Regan Hendry.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

