Queen of the South v Raith Rovers

Gregor Buchanan (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 20Ferguson
- 33Gibson
- 4BuchananBooked at 9mins
- 5Obileye
- 2Nortey
- 10Shields
- 6McKee
- 12McCabe
- 7Fitzpatrick
- 16East
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 1Leighfield
- 8Pybus
- 9Goss
- 14Robinson
- 15McGrory
- 17Joseph
- 22Camara Sylla
Raith Rovers
- 1MacDonald
- 2TumiltyBooked at 5mins
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 8Hendry
- 7Armstrong
- 12Matthews
- 18Tait
- 22Ross
- 9Duku
Substitutes
- 5Mendy
- 13Spencer
- 14Musonda
- 16Smith
- 17Thomson
- 19Mahady
- 27Coulson
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Live Text
Booking
Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Gregor Buchanan (Queen of the South).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Raith Rovers 1. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers) Dangerous play by.
Penalty Queen of the South. Euan East Dangerous play by.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, Raith Rovers 1. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Regan Hendry.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
