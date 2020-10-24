Scottish Championship
DundeeDundee1MortonGreenock Morton0

Dundee v Greenock Morton

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 12Ferrie
  • 2Kerr
  • 3McGhee
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 23Marshall
  • 8Byrne
  • 26Adam
  • 6Dorrans
  • 11McDaid
  • 17Afolabi
  • 9Mullen

Substitutes

  • 1Hamilton
  • 10McGowan
  • 16Elliott
  • 19Robertson
  • 24Anderson
  • 40Blacklock
  • 41Strachan

Morton

  • 20McAdams
  • 2Ledger
  • 4McLean
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Fjørtoft
  • 14Salkeld
  • 6Jacobs
  • 8McAlister
  • 18Blues
  • 9Muirhead
  • 12Orsi

Substitutes

  • 10Nesbitt
  • 11Oliver
  • 15McGuffie
  • 16Strapp
  • 19Colville
  • 21Omar
  • 23MacIver
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 1, Morton 0. Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Marshall.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Top Stories