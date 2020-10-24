Dundee v Greenock Morton

Goal! Dundee 1, Morton 0. Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Marshall.
DundeeDundee1MortonGreenock Morton0
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
Goal! Dundee 1, Morton 0. Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Marshall.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|6
|2
|Dunfermline
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|3
|Raith Rovers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|4
|Ayr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Morton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Dundee
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|3
|7
|Queen of Sth
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|8
|Inverness CT
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|9
|Alloa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|10
|Arbroath
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0