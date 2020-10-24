Scottish League One
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians0

Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 12Wright
  • 22Foster
  • 5Brownlie
  • 15Breen
  • 3Penrice
  • 14Gordon
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 6Spittal
  • 9Graham
  • 17Murray

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 7Cardle
  • 11Lyons
  • 18Reilly
  • 19Kouider-Aissa
  • 21Niang
  • 27Scullion
  • 28Rodden

Airdrieonians

  • 20Currie
  • 2MacDonald
  • 5Crighton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3McCann
  • 12Sabatini
  • 4Kerr
  • 7Thomson
  • 8McKay
  • 15Carrick
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 1Hutton
  • 11Robert
  • 13Ritchie
  • 14Mbayo
  • 16Connell
  • 17O'Reilly
  • 21Stokes
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Rhys Breen (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Griffin Sabatini (Airdrieonians).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ross Docherty.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Griffin Sabatini.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor Murray (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Brian Graham (Partick Thistle).

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories