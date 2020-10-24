Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians

Rhys Breen (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 12Wright
- 22Foster
- 5Brownlie
- 15Breen
- 3Penrice
- 14Gordon
- 23Docherty
- 8Bannigan
- 6Spittal
- 9Graham
- 17Murray
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 7Cardle
- 11Lyons
- 18Reilly
- 19Kouider-Aissa
- 21Niang
- 27Scullion
- 28Rodden
Airdrieonians
- 20Currie
- 2MacDonald
- 5Crighton
- 6Fordyce
- 3McCann
- 12Sabatini
- 4Kerr
- 7Thomson
- 8McKay
- 15Carrick
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 1Hutton
- 11Robert
- 13Ritchie
- 14Mbayo
- 16Connell
- 17O'Reilly
- 21Stokes
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).
Post update
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Griffin Sabatini (Airdrieonians).
Post update
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ross Docherty.
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Griffin Sabatini.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Connor Murray (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Hand ball by Brian Graham (Partick Thistle).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.