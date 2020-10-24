Scottish League One
FalkirkFalkirk1ForfarForfar Athletic0

Falkirk v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 1Mutch
  • 2Mercer
  • 5Durnan
  • 4Hall
  • 3Dixon
  • 38Morrison
  • 6Miller
  • 14Gomis
  • 8Alston
  • 16Francis
  • 10Dowds

Substitutes

  • 17Leitch
  • 18Sammon
  • 19Deveney
  • 20Laverty
  • 21Telfer
  • 23Morrison
  • 99Miller

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2MacKintosh
  • 5Fisher
  • 6Meechan
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 4Irvine
  • 11Robertson
  • 8Thomas
  • 7Hoti
  • 10Barr
  • 9Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 12Scally
  • 14Allan
  • 15Breadner
  • 16Antoniazzi
  • 17Doris
  • 18Starrs
  • 19Fotheringham
  • 20Hill
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Mark Durnan (Falkirk).

  3. Post update

    Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Falkirk 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Anton Dowds (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Akeel Francis.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie.

  9. Post update

    Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Florent Hoti (Forfar Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mark Durnan (Falkirk).

  12. Post update

    Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Ben Hall (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

