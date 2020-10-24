Falkirk v Forfar Athletic

Attempt saved. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Mutch
- 2Mercer
- 5Durnan
- 4Hall
- 3Dixon
- 38Morrison
- 6Miller
- 14Gomis
- 8Alston
- 16Francis
- 10Dowds
Substitutes
- 17Leitch
- 18Sammon
- 19Deveney
- 20Laverty
- 21Telfer
- 23Morrison
- 99Miller
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2MacKintosh
- 5Fisher
- 6Meechan
- 3MacKenzie
- 4Irvine
- 11Robertson
- 8Thomas
- 7Hoti
- 10Barr
- 9Shepherd
Substitutes
- 12Scally
- 14Allan
- 15Breadner
- 16Antoniazzi
- 17Doris
- 18Starrs
- 19Fotheringham
- 20Hill
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Mark Durnan (Falkirk).
Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Anton Dowds (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Akeel Francis.
Attempt blocked. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie.
Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Florent Hoti (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by Mark Durnan (Falkirk).
Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ben Hall (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.