East Fife v Montrose

Attempt missed. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 4Murdoch
- 6Watson
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 14Watt
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 12Swanson
- 10Smith
- 15Hamilton
Substitutes
- 2Healy
- 7Dow
- 9McKenzie
- 17McConville
- 18Newton
- 19Collins
- 20Mclaughlin
- 21Hart
Montrose
- 21Lennox
- 5Waddell
- 18Campbell
- 17Quinn
- 7Webster
- 11Milne
- 22Ballantyne
- 8Watson
- 16Johnston
- 23Rennie
- 20Mochrie
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 2Clark
- 4Rollo
- 6McCormick
- 9Hawke
- 10McLean
- 15Campbell
- 19Callaghan
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose).
Attempt saved. Ross Davidson (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Daniel Swanson (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Hand ball by Craig Johnston (Montrose).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Craig Watson.
Attempt blocked. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Iain Campbell (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).
Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Craig Johnston (Montrose).
Foul by Kerr Waddell (Montrose).
Jack Hamilton (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.