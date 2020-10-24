Scottish League One
East FifeEast Fife0MontroseMontrose0

East Fife v Montrose

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 4Murdoch
  • 6Watson
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 14Watt
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 12Swanson
  • 10Smith
  • 15Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 2Healy
  • 7Dow
  • 9McKenzie
  • 17McConville
  • 18Newton
  • 19Collins
  • 20Mclaughlin
  • 21Hart

Montrose

  • 21Lennox
  • 5Waddell
  • 18Campbell
  • 17Quinn
  • 7Webster
  • 11Milne
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 8Watson
  • 16Johnston
  • 23Rennie
  • 20Mochrie

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Clark
  • 4Rollo
  • 6McCormick
  • 9Hawke
  • 10McLean
  • 15Campbell
  • 19Callaghan
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  2. Post update

    Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Davidson (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Swanson (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Craig Johnston (Montrose).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Craig Watson.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Iain Campbell (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).

  11. Post update

    Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Craig Johnston (Montrose).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kerr Waddell (Montrose).

  14. Post update

    Jack Hamilton (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

