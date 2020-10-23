Scottish League One
PeterheadPeterhead0Cove RangersCove Rangers1

Peterhead v Cove Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Rae
  • 2Freeman
  • 32Bailey
  • 4Brown
  • 3Conroy
  • 17Cameron
  • 12McCarthy
  • 8Brown
  • 11CookBooked at 18mins
  • 10Boyd
  • 99Lyle

Substitutes

  • 9Layne
  • 16Kesson
  • 18A
  • 19B
  • 21Wilson

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5RossBooked at 17mins
  • 6Strachan
  • 12Higgins
  • 3Milne
  • 11McIntosh
  • 8Yule
  • 4Scully
  • 10Masson
  • 15Semple
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 7Watson
  • 13McAllister
  • 14Livingstone
  • 16Ross
  • 18Brown
  • 20Graham
  • 21Demus
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Peterhead 0, Cove Rangers 1. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  2. Post update

    Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Steven Boyd (Peterhead).

  4. Post update

    Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Stuart McKenzie.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers).

  8. Post update

    Kieran Freeman (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Freeman (Peterhead).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Harry Milne.

  13. Booking

    Alan Cook (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Booking

    Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Joshua Rae.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Joshua Rae.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Semple (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Blair Yule (Cove Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Alan Cook (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories