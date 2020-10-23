Peterhead v Cove Rangers

Goal! Peterhead 0, Cove Rangers 1. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Rae
- 2Freeman
- 32Bailey
- 4Brown
- 3Conroy
- 17Cameron
- 12McCarthy
- 8Brown
- 11CookBooked at 18mins
- 10Boyd
- 99Lyle
Substitutes
- 9Layne
- 16Kesson
- 18A
- 19B
- 21Wilson
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 5RossBooked at 17mins
- 6Strachan
- 12Higgins
- 3Milne
- 11McIntosh
- 8Yule
- 4Scully
- 10Masson
- 15Semple
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 7Watson
- 13McAllister
- 14Livingstone
- 16Ross
- 18Brown
- 20Graham
- 21Demus
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Steven Boyd (Peterhead).
Post update
Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Post update
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Stuart McKenzie.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Kieran Freeman (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kieran Freeman (Peterhead).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Harry Milne.
Booking
Alan Cook (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Joshua Rae.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Joshua Rae.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamie Semple (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Blair Yule (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Alan Cook (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.