Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Attempt saved. Raffaele De Vita (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2ThomsonBooked at 34mins
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 20Newman
- 8Brown
- 4Black
- 16Campbell
- 10Handling
- 9Henderson
- 26De Vita
Substitutes
- 6Laird
- 7McGill
- 11Jardine
- 12Quate
- 15Hamilton
- 17Cunningham
- 18Butterworth
- 19See
- 21Sharp
Cowdenbeath
- 1Whyte
- 2Mullen
- 4Todd
- 5BarrBooked at 17mins
- 3Clarke
- 8Hay
- 11Buchanan
- 6Miller
- 7Taylor
- 9CoxBooked at 33mins
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Swann
- 14Hamilton
- 15Glass
- 16Owens
- 18Easton
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dismissal
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) is shown the red card.
Post update
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Post update
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Craig Thomson.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hand ball by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
Post update
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Post update
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ross Clarke.
Booking
Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.