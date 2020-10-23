Scottish League Two
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0

Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2ThomsonBooked at 34mins
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 20Newman
  • 8Brown
  • 4Black
  • 16Campbell
  • 10Handling
  • 9Henderson
  • 26De Vita

Substitutes

  • 6Laird
  • 7McGill
  • 11Jardine
  • 12Quate
  • 15Hamilton
  • 17Cunningham
  • 18Butterworth
  • 19See
  • 21Sharp

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Whyte
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Todd
  • 5BarrBooked at 17mins
  • 3Clarke
  • 8Hay
  • 11Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 7Taylor
  • 9CoxBooked at 33mins
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 14Hamilton
  • 15Glass
  • 16Owens
  • 18Easton
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raffaele De Vita (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

  2. Booking

    Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Dismissal

    David Cox (Cowdenbeath) is shown the red card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

  5. Post update

    David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Craig Thomson.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

  10. Post update

    Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

  13. Post update

    David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Craig Barr.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ross Clarke.

  16. Booking

    Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

  20. Post update

    Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories