Scottish League Two
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0StirlingStirling Albion0

Stenhousemuir v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Tiffoney
  • 19Munro
  • 4Little
  • 16Yeats
  • 7Tapping
  • 10Hopkirk
  • 6Blair
  • 3Brown
  • 22Muir
  • 11Spence

Substitutes

  • 9Grigor
  • 12Biabi
  • 14Watters
  • 17Erskine
  • 18Graham
  • 20Fairley
  • 21Hodge
  • 24McQueen
  • 25McGuigan

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 4McLeanSubstituted forEl-Zubaidiat 7'minutes
  • 5McGregor
  • 3Banner
  • 10Leitch
  • 8Wilson
  • 6Roberts
  • 11Roberts
  • 7Ryan
  • 9Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Magee
  • 14Thomson
  • 15Docherty
  • 16Heaver
  • 17Law
  • 18Creaney
  • 19B
  • 29El-Zubaidi
Referee:
Stewart Luke

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Scott Roberts (Stirling Albion).

  3. Post update

    David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrew Ryan (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Declan Byrne (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Creag Little (Stenhousemuir).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ali El-Zubaidi replaces Paul McLean because of an injury.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

