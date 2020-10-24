Stenhousemuir v Stirling Albion

Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0StirlingStirling Albion0
Last updated on .From the section Football
Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Scott Roberts (Stirling Albion).
David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andrew Ryan (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Declan Byrne (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Creag Little (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ali El-Zubaidi replaces Paul McLean because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Edinburgh City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|4
|2
|Elgin
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Annan Athletic
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|5
|Queen's Park
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6
|Stirling
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Stranraer
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|8
|Cowdenbeath
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|9
|Brechin
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|10
|Albion
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0