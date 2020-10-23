Annan Athletic v Stranraer

Foul by Thomas Orr (Stranraer).
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Pettigrew
- 2Hunter
- 5Douglas
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Clark
- 11Flanagan
- 4Moxon
- 8Splaine
- 7PurdueSubstituted forSmithat 32'minutes
- 9Wright
- 10Anderson
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Watson
- 15Fleming
- 16Currie
- 17Docherty
- 18Smith
- 19Emerson
Stranraer
- 1Fleming
- 22Hamill
- 2Robertson
- 18Devitt
- 3Burns
- 10Stirling
- 6McManus
- 8GallagherBooked at 27mins
- 17Paton
- 9DuffySubstituted forCumminsat 32'minutes
- 19Orr
Substitutes
- 4Cummins
- 16McIntyre
- 20Yates
- 21Walker
- 23Walker
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Hand ball by Thomas Orr (Stranraer).
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Stranraer 1. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic).
Adam Cummins (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Aidan Smith replaces Jack Purdue because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Adam Cummins replaces Darryl Duffy.
Dismissal
Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) is shown the red card.
Jack Purdue (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Gallagher (Stranraer).
Foul by Aaron Splaine (Annan Athletic).
Ruari Paton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Splaine (Annan Athletic).
Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is blocked.
Foul by Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic).