Queen's Park v Albion Rovers

Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 24Doyle
- 4Kilday
- 5Grant
- 3Robson
- 12Lyon
- 21Gillespie
- 10Galt
- 7Longridge
- 20Baynham
- 9McHugh
Substitutes
- 6Morrison
- 8Slater
- 11MacLean
- 14Paterson
- 15Biggar
- 19Quitongo
- 32Bell
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 7Lynas
- 2Fagan
- 5Wilson
- 3Ecrepont
- 6Fotheringham
- 8Wilson
- 4Glover
- 10Allan
- 9Aitken
- 11Doherty
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14Skeoch
- 15Burke
- 16Leslie
- 17Henry
- 18Dolan
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt saved. Michael Doyle (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Thomas Robson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Paul Allan.
Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 0. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Robson.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Aron Lynas.
Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 1, Albion Rovers 0. Willam Baynham (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Robson.
Foul by Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers).
Michael Doyle (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paul Allan (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.