Elgin City v Brechin City

Attempt saved. Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Cooper
- 5Bronsky
- 4McDonald
- 3Spark
- 7Dingwall
- 8Cameron
- 6MacEwan
- 11O'Keefe
- 9Hester
- 10Osadolor
Substitutes
- 12Mailer
- 14Peters
- 15McHardy
- 16MacBeath
- 17Sopel
- 18Wilson
- 19Jamieson
- 20Loveland
- 21Kelly
Brechin
- 1McMinn
- 2McIntoshSubstituted forReekieat 27'minutes
- 5Bollan
- 6Page
- 3McKay
- 18Todd
- 8Inglis
- 16Barron
- 11Cusick
- 9Currie
- 20Paton
Substitutes
- 4Brown
- 10Scott
- 12Reekie
- 14Luissint
- 15Jordan
- 17Makovora
- 19O'Neil
- 21Nawrocki
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor Barron (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Michael Paton (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Inglis (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Scott Reekie.
Attempt saved. Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Scott Reekie replaces Sean McIntosh because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Todd (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 1, Brechin City 0. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).
Scott Cusick (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City).
Sean McIntosh (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.