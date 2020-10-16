Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Sat, 17 Oct Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

It was a close-run contest, but Rangers have edged the battle for a starting place in your combined Old Firm XI.

Six of Steven Gerrard's men have made the cut, with five from Celtic completing the team.

Allan McGregor was the clear favourite in goals with over 65% of the votes, while the defence was a clearly defined split. Rangers had the the wing-back berths sewn up with James Tavernier and Borna Barisic, while Shane Duffy and Kristoffer Ajer were the runaway choices at centre-half.

Celtic skipper Scott Brown topped two of the midfield slots, with Callum McGregor garnering the second most backing and Scotland team-mate Ryan Jack of Rangers third.

Up front, Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Kent were favoured by the majority, with Alfredo Morelos completing the frontline to tip the overall balance in Rangers' favour.