James Olayinka joins a Southend side who are yet to win in League Two this season

League Two side Southend United have signed Arsenal midfielder James Olayinka on loan until 27 January.

The 20-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners but was on the bench for their Community Shield win over Liverpool in August.

Olayinka spent time on loan at Northampton last season, helping them win the League Two play-offs.

"His work ethic, energy and athleticism stuck out to us straight away," said Southend boss Mark Molesley. external-link

The move went through before Friday's domestic transfer deadline but was only ratified by the English Football League on Saturday, with Olayinka not eligible to make his debut for the Shrimpers until Tuesday's trip to Salford.

