Harvey Knibbs was Cambridge United's top scorer last season, with nine goals in all competitions

Cambridge United striker Harvey Knibbs has extended his deal with the League Two club until the summer of 2023.

The 21-year-old's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

Knibbs has scored 10 goals in 39 appearances for the U's since joining from Aston Villa last summer.

"It really has been a perfect year, from making a dream debut right through to a great bunch of team-mates and a manager who knows my ability and trusts me," he said.