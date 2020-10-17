Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid17:30CádizCádiz
Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Real Madrid v Cádiz

Saturday 17th October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid431062410
2Granada531178-110
3Real Betis53027619
4Atl Madrid42207168
5Real Sociedad52217258
6Villarreal522167-18
7Barcelona32108177
8Sevilla42115327
9Getafe42114317
10Valencia52127707
11Cádiz521256-17
12Osasuna42025416
13Celta Vigo612338-55
14Eibar511346-24
15Huesca504124-24
16Elche311113-24
17Alavés511336-34
18Levante410358-33
19Ath Bilbao410325-33
20Real Valladolid502337-42
