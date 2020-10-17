Real Madrid v Cádiz

Real MadridReal Madrid17:30CádizCádiz
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|10
|2
|Granada
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|10
|3
|Real Betis
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|9
|4
|Atl Madrid
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|1
|6
|8
|5
|Real Sociedad
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|2
|5
|8
|6
|Villarreal
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|8
|7
|Barcelona
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|7
|8
|Sevilla
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|7
|9
|Getafe
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|7
|10
|Valencia
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|7
|11
|Cádiz
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|7
|12
|Osasuna
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|6
|13
|Celta Vigo
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|5
|14
|Eibar
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|15
|Huesca
|5
|0
|4
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|16
|Elche
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|4
|17
|Alavés
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|18
|Levante
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|3
|19
|Ath Bilbao
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|20
|Real Valladolid
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|2