German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim0B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0

1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

  • 1Baumann
  • 25Akpoguma
  • 38Posch
  • 22Vogt
  • 16Rudy
  • 18Samassékou
  • 8Geiger
  • 29Skov
  • 9Bebou
  • 19Belfodil
  • 20Gacinovic

Substitutes

  • 2Brenet
  • 7Bruun Larsen
  • 10Dabbur
  • 11Grillitsch
  • 12Pentke
  • 14Baumgartner
  • 17R Sessegnon
  • 32Bogarde
  • 33de Mello

B Dortmund

  • 35Hitz
  • 26PiszczekSubstituted forDelaneyat 21'minutes
  • 15Hummels
  • 23Can
  • 24Meunier
  • 8Dahoud
  • 28Witsel
  • 30Passlack
  • 7Sancho
  • 32Reyna
  • 19Brandt

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 2Morey
  • 6Delaney
  • 9Haaland
  • 11Reus
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 20Carvalho
  • 22Bellingham
  • 36Knauff
Referee:
Sascha Stegemann

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Delaney replaces Lukasz Piszczek because of an injury.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).

  3. Post update

    Mijat Gacinovic (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mijat Gacinovic (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ishak Belfodil.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ishak Belfodil.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ihlas Bebou.

  7. Post update

    Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sebastian Rudy (TSG Hoffenheim).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Felix Passlack (Borussia Dortmund).

  10. Post update

    Sebastian Rudy (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felix Passlack.

  13. Post update

    Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ishak Belfodil (TSG Hoffenheim).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).

  16. Post update

    Robert Skov (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mijat Gacinovic (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Skov with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

  19. Post update

    Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th October 2020

  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim0B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0
  • MainzMainz 050B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen0
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg0RB LeipzigRB Leipzig0
  • Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg1Werder BremenWerder Bremen0
  • Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld17:30Bayern MunichBayern Munich
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach19:30WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig42208268
2Augsburg42205148
3B Dortmund42117257
4Stuttgart42118537
4Hoffenheim42118537
6Frankfurt32106337
7Freiburg421157-27
8Bayern Munich320113766
9Werder Bremen420256-16
10Union Berlin31116424
11Arminia Bielefeld31112204
11B Leverkusen40402204
13B Mgladbach311145-14
14Wolfsburg30301103
15Hertha Berlin410389-13
16Mainz4013211-91
17Köln300337-40
18Schalke3003115-140
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories