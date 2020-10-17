1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Delaney replaces Lukasz Piszczek because of an injury.
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 25Akpoguma
- 38Posch
- 22Vogt
- 16Rudy
- 18Samassékou
- 8Geiger
- 29Skov
- 9Bebou
- 19Belfodil
- 20Gacinovic
Substitutes
- 2Brenet
- 7Bruun Larsen
- 10Dabbur
- 11Grillitsch
- 12Pentke
- 14Baumgartner
- 17R Sessegnon
- 32Bogarde
- 33de Mello
B Dortmund
- 35Hitz
- 26PiszczekSubstituted forDelaneyat 21'minutes
- 15Hummels
- 23Can
- 24Meunier
- 8Dahoud
- 28Witsel
- 30Passlack
- 7Sancho
- 32Reyna
- 19Brandt
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 2Morey
- 6Delaney
- 9Haaland
- 11Reus
- 13Guerreiro
- 20Carvalho
- 22Bellingham
- 36Knauff
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).
Mijat Gacinovic (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mijat Gacinovic (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ishak Belfodil.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ishak Belfodil.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ihlas Bebou.
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sebastian Rudy (TSG Hoffenheim).
Foul by Felix Passlack (Borussia Dortmund).
Sebastian Rudy (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek.
Attempt blocked. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felix Passlack.
Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ishak Belfodil (TSG Hoffenheim).
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).
Robert Skov (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mijat Gacinovic (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Skov with a cross.
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.