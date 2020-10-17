Last updated on .From the section Irish

Crusaders have made a winning start in their Premiership title bid with Paul Heatley's early strike earning a 1-0 victory over Warrenpoint Town.

The winger latched on to a Gary Thompson pass before slotting home on nine minutes.

Warrenpoint improved after the break but couldn't find the breakthrough while Jamie McGonigle curled just wide at the other end.

The Crues held on after BJ Burns was sent-off a minute from time.

Heatley was off-balance but he managed to slid the ball beyond keeper Gabriel Sava and into the bottom corner for the only goal of the game.

He netted again, this time from a Jordan Forsythe pass, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The north Belfast side bossed the first half but Warrenpoint carried a threat and Alan O'Sullivan sent a header straight at keeper Sean O'Neill.

O'Sullivan had a shot blocked and Adam Carroll saw his strike deflected wide as the hosts upped their game in the second half.

Crues substitute McGonigle almost doubled the lead after cutting inside and curling off-target while it was a nervous finale for Stephen Baxter's side with Burns sent-off for his challenge on Ryan Swan.