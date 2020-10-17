Last updated on .From the section Irish

Martin Donnelly's 11th-minute strike from the edge of the area put Larne in front

Larne began the new Irish Premiership season with a confident 3-0 win over Dungannon Swifts at Inver Park.

Martin Donnelly and David McDaid both struck inside the opening 15 minutes as Tiernan Lynch's side seized the ascendancy from the outset.

Summer signing Ronan Hale came off the bench to round off the scoring with a late second half penalty after Jeff Hughes was brought down inside the box.

Despite some bright spells, the Swifts rarely troubled Larne's goal.

Having already booked their place in the County Antrim Shield semi-finals, it was another eye-catching display from Tiernan Lynch's side who looked bright from the first whistle.

It took just 11 minutes for Donnelly to open his personal account for the season with a beautiful left-footed strike from just outside the area.

His strike partner McDaid followed suit just three minutes later, latching onto Mark Randall's long ball to tuck a low effort beyond Sam Johnston.

Ronan Hale and David McDaid were on target as Larne's strikers wasted no time in setting out their stall for the season ahead

Goalkeeper Conor Devlin was relatively comfortable over the 90 minutes but the Swifts did provide some exciting moments in attack with Oisin Smyth particularly dangerous in possession.

Captain Kris Lowe's effort on the half hour mark was as close as the visitors came to a goal, but the strike was at a comfortable height for Devlin to deal with.

A low-key second half finished with Hale, who joined Larne from St Pat's Athletic in the summer, confidently dispatching a penalty before having another goal ruled offside just before the final whistle.

'Ageless Donnelly playing the best football of his career'

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch on Sportsound

"Marty Donnelly is a lad that I think is getting younger.

His lifestyle off the pitch has been superb, he's getting stronger, fitter, he's adapted as good as anybody to full-time football and he's reaping his rewards for it.

He's definitely playing the best football of his career"