Edinburgh City began their Scottish League 2 promotion push with a resounding 5-1 win at Brechin.

Five different players netted - Conrad Balatoni, Liam Brown, Blair Henderson, Josh Campbell and Daniel Jardine - for the capital side.

Elgin also began with an emphatic win, 4-1 at relegated Stranraer, with Russell Dingwall scoring a brace.

Stenhousemuir ran out 3-1 victors at Albion Rovers, with strikes from Greg Spence, Creag Little and Botti Biabi.

Goals from Nathan Flanagan, Iain Anderson and Jack Purdue helped ease Annan to a comfortable 3-0 victory at Cowdenbeath.

And Stirling Albion's clash with Queen's Park at Forthbank finished goalless.