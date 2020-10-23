Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Ebbe Skovdahl spent four years with Aberdeen

Former Aberdeen and Brondby manager Ebbe Skovdahl has died at the age of 75 after several years battling cancer, the clubs have confirmed.

The Dane had a four-year spell in charge of Aberdeen from 1999, his side being runners-up in both domestic cup competitions in his first season.

But they avoided a relegation play-off because Falkirk failed to meet stadium requirements for Scotland's top flight.

Their best league finish under Skovdahl was fourth in 2001-02.

He resigned after a poor start to the 2002-03 campaign and shortly after took charge of Danish side Frem but left following relegation from the Superleague in what proved to be his last job as a head coach.

Skovdahl had joined Aberdeen after three spells as Brondby head coach and he remains the Danish club's most successful team boss.

He won four league championships, three domestic cups and led them to successful runs in European football, including a famous win over Liverpool at Anfield almost exactly 25 years ago.

The club named the Ebbe Skovdahl Fan Lounge at Brondby Stadium after their former team boss three years ago.

Former defender Skovdahl joined Brondby as a player in 1973 and, after six years at the club, became head coach of their third team.

After spells in charge of Hvalso, Glostrup and Bronchoj, he returned to the Brondbyvester club, returning twice more after short spells with Benfica and Danish rivals Vejle before joining Aberdeen.

Skovdahl is the uncle of Danish internationals Michael and Brian Laudrup and his son, Rene, is a coach with Norwegian club Brattvag.