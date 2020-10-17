Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Joe Rodon has left Swansea after 54 first-team appearances having come through the club's academy ranks

Head coach Steve Cooper says he was not involved in Swansea City's decision to sell Joe Rodon to Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodon, 22, joined Spurs shortly before the transfer window closed on Friday in a deal worth £11m rising to £15m.

Swansea had hoped to get closer to £20m for the Wales international centre-back, who was a product of their academy and arguably the club's biggest asset.

"I wasn't involved in the negotiations," Cooper said.

"I don't make those decisions on amounts for players coming in or out. I just give my view and that's what I've done.

"In terms of fees, salaries, contracts, things like that, that's not my remit.

"I didn't want him to go. Who would want one of their biggest assets to leave?

"Whatever I feel about it is irrelevant. He has gone."

When asked whether Swansea's hierarchy were prepared to turn down Tottenham's advances if a certain value was not met, Cooper added: "I can't answer that. I haven't had that conversation."

Cooper revealed Rodon met him to discuss his future having returned from international duty last Thursday.

"I have to tell you, he was excellent in the last few days," Cooper said.

"He came to see me straight after coming back from Wales to let me know that of course he would be interested in a move to Tottenham.

"But he was also very clear to tell me that if it didn't happen, he would be even more committed than he already is. I think it's important that people know that.

"There was no banging down the door saying 'I want to leave, this is my opportunity'.

"He was very clear to say how proud he was to play for Swansea and if that continued, then he would be even better than he was before. Credit to him for that, because that's not always the case."

While Rodon departed, Swansea signed four players on deadline day, with centre-backs Ryan Bennett and Joel Latibeaudiere plus utility man Ryan Manning signing permanent deals while Kasey Palmer joined on loan.

"I felt it was important that we got a couple of permanents because (that means) we are not going to be panicking in every transfer window," Cooper said.

"We have got more starters in the squad now and I think maybe before the international break, there wasn't loads of experience in players that weren't on the pitch.

"Now we have got players who have started Championship and Premier League games in the past, as well as having a bit more balance in the squad."