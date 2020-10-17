Last updated on .From the section Bundesliga

Lewandowski's goals against Arminia Bielefeld mean he has scored against all 18 current Bundesliga teams - including Bayern Munich when he played for Borussia Dortmund

Striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munch swept aside Bundesliga newcomers Arminia Bielefeld 4-1.

Poland's Lewandowski, 32, has now scored 102 goals in his last 100 games for Bayern.

Germany midfielder Thomas Muller scored either side of Lewandowski's double to make it 4-0 before Ritsu Doan netted a consolation goal for Bielefeld.

Bayern finished the game comfortably, despite Corentin Tolisso's dismissal in the 76th minute.

The reigning champions, who suffered a heavy defeat by Hoffenheim in their last league game, climbed to second in the table and next face Atletico Madrid in their opening Champions League group game on Wednesday.

Bayern are level on points with third-placed Borussia Dortmund, who snatched a late 1-0 win at Hoffenheim.

It was down to second-half substitutes Erling Haaland and Marco Reus to produce the creativity the game had been lacking.

Haaland, 20, ran through on the break to set up Reus to score with a tap-in to secure Dortmund's first away victory over Hoffenheim in eight years.