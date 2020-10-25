Aberdeen v Celtic

Attempt missed. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross.
AberdeenAberdeen0CelticCeltic0
Scottish Premiership
Diego Laxalt (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|11
|9
|2
|0
|26
|3
|23
|29
|2
|Celtic
|11
|8
|2
|1
|25
|7
|18
|26
|3
|Hibernian
|12
|7
|3
|2
|17
|10
|7
|24
|4
|Aberdeen
|11
|7
|2
|2
|14
|8
|6
|23
|5
|Kilmarnock
|11
|4
|2
|5
|15
|13
|2
|14
|6
|Dundee Utd
|12
|3
|4
|5
|8
|16
|-8
|13
|7
|Ross County
|12
|3
|3
|6
|7
|20
|-13
|12
|8
|Motherwell
|10
|3
|2
|5
|11
|13
|-2
|11
|9
|Livingston
|11
|3
|2
|6
|13
|18
|-5
|11
|10
|St Johnstone
|12
|3
|2
|7
|9
|16
|-7
|11
|11
|St Mirren
|10
|2
|1
|7
|6
|15
|-9
|7
|12
|Hamilton
|11
|2
|1
|8
|13
|25
|-12
|7