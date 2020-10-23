Southampton v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton are hoping James Rodriguez, who has had a hand in half of their 14 goals this season, will be fit

TEAM NEWS

Everton's James Rodriguez is hoping to shake off the knock he suffered in the Merseyside derby, but Jonjoe Kenny is not yet fit after an ankle problem.

Captain Seamus Coleman is sidelined with a minor injury and Richarlison begins a three-match ban.

Southampton's on-loan winger Theo Walcott is ineligible against his parent club, while Moussa Djenepo is still out with a hamstring injury.

Stuart Armstrong is set to return after a period of self-isolation.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton are still unbeaten but I have a feeling that run ends here.

Southampton are looking more like the side they were in the summer when they finished last season so strongly. Goals are not a problem for them with Danny Ings playing so well.

With Everton, they will have to do things a bit differently in attack while Richarlison is suspended and it is going to be interesting to see what Carlo Ancelotti does while he is out.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Style Council drummer Steve White

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are looking to earn consecutive top-flight away wins at Southampton for the first time since they did so at The Dell in 1992 under Howard Kendall.

Saints have kept more Premier League clean sheets versus Everton than against any other side in the top flight, with 10 of their 13 shutouts coming in home games.

Southampton

After losing their first two games of the season, Southampton are now unbeaten in three (W2, L1).

Saints have only lost twice in 12 league matches (W6, D4).

Danny Ings has scored four goals in his five Southampton appearances in all competitions against Everton. He scored both home and away in this fixture last season.

Ings has scored 26 Premier League goals since the start of last season, second only to Jamie Vardy's 28.

Everton