Arsenal v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jamie Vardy scored his 10th Premier League goal against Arsenal in July's 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will assess Willian and Dani Ceballos, who were absent against Rapid Vienna with minor injuries, while Rob Holding is out with a hamstring strain.

Mesut Ozil and Sokratis have not been selected in the Gunners' Premier League squad, but Thomas Partey may start his first game in the English top flight.

Leicester will monitor Jamie Vardy, who has missed their last two league and cup games with a calf problem.

Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey and Wilfred Ndidi are injured.

Islam Slimani comes back into contention after being ineligible for Thursday's victory against Zorya Luhansk. The striker was not included in the Foxes' Europa League squad but is available for domestic matches.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a good time for Arsenal to play Leicester, who have lost their past two league matches.

The Foxes still have injury concerns over Jamie Vardy and they will definitely be without a couple of other key players in Caglar Soyuncu and Wilfred Ndidi. I'm going for a Gunners win.

Prediction: 2-1

He last went five league matches without scoring in 2014 for Borussia Dortmund

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 27 home games against Leicester in all competitions, winning 20 of those matches.

The Foxes' most recent victory at Arsenal was in 1973, although they did end a run of 12 consecutive away league defeats by drawing 1-1 at the Emirates last season.

Arsenal

Arsenal have not lost a Premier League home game in 2020, a run of 11 matches since defeat by Chelsea on 29 December (W9, D2).

They have won eight of their past nine top-flight matches at the Emirates, with the exception being July's 1-1 draw with Leicester.

The Gunners have only failed to score in three of their last 73 home league fixtures, with each of those blanks coming against Manchester City.

It is 32 matches spanning 18 years since they lost a home league game in the month of October (W26, D6).

Leicester City