Dundalk beat Derry 1-0 at Oriel Park in the 2020 season opener in February

Airtricity Premier Division: Derry City v Dundalk Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Monday, 19 October Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Declan Devine has praised Europa League group stage side Dundalk ahead of Monday's league encounter at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes lie seventh and six points above bottom side Cork City with four Premier Division games remaining.

"Dundalk have done brilliantly in the Europa League and are getting their rewards with huge games,"said Devine.

"We have to try to get as many points from these last four matches as we can and see where that takes us."

Candystripes captain Conor McCormack will miss the game because of suspension.

Derry's match away to leaders Shamrock Rovers on Friday was postponed after two Rovers players tested positive for Covid-19.

Dundalk start their group fixtures against Molde on Thursday with Premier League giants Arsenal and Rapid Vienna also awaiting Filippo Giovagnoli's team.

"Matches against the likes of Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk are the reason we're in this game," Devine told the club website.

"We have to focus on what we can control and not get carried away with anything else."