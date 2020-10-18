Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Dean Keates returned to Wrexham as manager in October 2019 after a spell in charge of Walsall

Wrexham manager Dean Keates admits harsh words were said following a performance that he described as "not good enough".

Keates' side lost 4-3 at Wealdstone United in the National League, their second defeat in a week by a struggling side after home loss to Maidenhead.

The Dragons boss said there was plenty to work on ahead of their FA Cup fourth qualifying round trip to Solihull next Saturday.

"It has to improve," Keates said.

"As I've said to the players, they'll learn what this football club is about and what the fanbase is and what they expect.

"You take the plaudits and you take the pats on the back - now you've got to take the rough with the smooth.

"It's not been good enough to represent this football club.

"There's been harsh words said from within the group itself, which we take on the chin and stays within the four walls

"We've got a week to work on things now and that we go to Solihull, give a proper account of ourselves and do everything we can to make sure we're in the next round of the FA Cup."