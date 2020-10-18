Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Junior Brown was released by Coventry following their promotion to the Championship

Scunthorpe United have signed defender Junior Brown on a free transfer until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old left-back spent last season on loan at the Iron from Coventry City.

He played 24 times last term for Scunthorpe before his release by Coventry last summer.

Brown has made 372 appearances and scored 35 goals in a 12-year career, including four seasons at Fleetwood from 2010, and three with Shrewsbury.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.