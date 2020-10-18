Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Alex Vallejo played for Real Mallorca and Alaves among his former clubs

Huddersfield Town have signed midfielder Alex Vallejo on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

The 28-year-old, who left Spanish second tier club Fuenlabrada at the end of last season after 11 appearances, can also play centre-half.

Vallejo spent time at Alaves, Real Mallorca and Cordoba, and impressed boss Carlos Corberan during his time in his native Spain.

"He has experience in the second division in Spain," Corberan said.

"Now this is an opportunity for him to show the strengths he has with the ball, and to grow and adapt to the defensive demands of the Championship, to become an important player in our squad."

